Humans have long mapped the stars, and ancient civilizations built entire mythologies (and even their own architecture!) based on astronomy. But the advent of advanced photographic techniques have allowed us to capture the sky and beyond in sharper relief than our predecessors could have ever imagined. Some fine examples make up the shortlist for the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s 14th annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. They showcase the majesty of the cosmos and the diversity of objects that constitute it.