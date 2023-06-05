There could, somehow, be even more Wrong Turn movies on the way. Riverdale is squeezing in one last unhinged Halloween episode while it still can. Plus, John Carpenter talks about a brand ne w horror show he’s been working on. To me, my spoilers!



Wrong Turn 8 & 9

While reflecting on the original film’s 20th anniversary with Entertainment Weekly, Wrong Turn creator Alan B. McElroy revealed he’d still like to make an additional two sequels to the 2021 Wrong Turn reboot.

I had planned two more films, so there would be a trilogy, based around this idea of the Foundation and these characters. I’d love to finish it and see it all come out the way I wanted.

The Flash 2

Though the film will likely no longer enter production under James Gunn’s regime at DC, Variety reports David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman) has completed a script for a potential sequel to The Flash reuniting Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen with Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Relatedly, James Wan revealed to THR his upcoming Aquaman sequel wasn’t “affected too much” by the DCU’s upcoming reboot.

I’ve had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what’s going on. “Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We’re going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what’s happening with the other movies and characters, so we’re stand-alone in that respect. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what’s been happening.

Beetlejuice 2

During a recent interview with Empire, Michael Keaton confirmed Beetlejuice 2 will use practical effects “exactly like” the 1988 original.

Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working. t’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move. [Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

According to Transformer World 2005, Rise of the Beasts runs 126 minutes and 57 seconds long.

The Exorcist: Believer

Fangoria has a new image of David Gordon Green on the set of his new Exorcist movie at Blumhouse.

The Amityville Curse

Tubi has also released a trailer for its new Amityville film in which “a group of friends purchase the infamous home with the intention of flipping it.”

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

During his recent appearance at Texas Frightmare Weekend, John Carpenter revealed he “remotely directed” a TV series filmed in Prague from his own living room.

I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called Suburban Screams – John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.

[The Prague Reporter]

Yellowjackets

In response to a fan on Twitter, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed an additional “bonus episode” of the series will air sometime before the third season premiere.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren in their upcoming series at Disney+.

Riverdale

Finally, the Archie gang is stalked by a killer milkman in the trailer for this week’s Halloween episode of Riverdale.

