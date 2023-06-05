The Amityville Curse

Tubi has also released a trailer for its new Amityville film in which “a group of friends purchase the infamous home with the intention of flipping it.”

The Amityville Curse | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

During his recent appearance at Texas Frightmare Weekend, John Carpenter revealed he “remotely directed” a TV series filmed in Prague from his own living room.

I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called Suburban ScreamsJohn Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.

Yellowjackets

In response to a fan on Twitter, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed an additional “bonus episode” of the series will air sometime before the third season premiere.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren in their upcoming series at Disney+.

Image for article titled Updates From Ahsoka, the Future of The Flash, and More
Photo: Disney

Riverdale

Finally, the Archie gang is stalked by a killer milkman in the trailer for this week’s Halloween episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x11 Promo “Halloween II” (HD) Season 7 Episode 11 Promo

