Batman 1989's Iconic Music is Going on Tour

There’ve been so many Batman movies over the last several decades, but Tim Burton’s titular 1989 film holds a special place in the history of superhero films. It was the first Batman movie—or well, one of them—seen by many a generation, and its impact can be felt across future live-action takes on the character, Batman: The Animated Series, and even the video games to some extent.

Batman will be turning 35 years old in 2024, and Warner Bros. is marking the occasion with a live concert tour starting up in January. In the same vein of recent concert showings for films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a live orchestra will play Danny Elfman’s compositions for the film as it’s projected on screen. Per the press release, the concert will begin with the Los Angeles Dolby Theater on January 13, 2024, before traveling to cities such as Atlanta, GA, Washington, DC, and Tampa, FL. Towards the end of May, it’ll wrap up its run by going international and playing in Paris and London.

More than most big screen superheroes, music is a big part of Batman’s identity in the popular culture. Almost all of the character’s live-action versions have a theme that uniquely belongs to them, from the rousing adventure found in Elfman’s compositions to the foreboding, but Michael Giacchino’s foreboding (but also hopeful) tone for Robert Pattinson’s just-started Caped Crusader. In the case of Elfman, his theme specifically hangs over the character in more ways than one: he re-used it for the intro to Batman: The Animated Series, and marketing for Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash from earlier this summer was backed by that theme to sell how monumental the return of this specific Batman was.

You can check here to see if your city will have the Batman anniversary concert ahead of tickets being sold to the public on Friday, September 15. With how important the movie is to superhero history (and also Warner Bros.), maybe it’ll also return to theaters closer to its original June 23 release date?

