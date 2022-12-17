Google Trend Data has revealed which Christmas cookies are the most popular for 2022, and found that sugar cookies, gingerbread, and peanut butter blossoms win as the overall top picks.

The data report revealed which cookies are the most popular by state, using analytics tools to discern the most common cookie searched on Google from December 3 through December 9.

Cookies change in popularity from year to year, Jenny Lee, lead Google Trends analyst, told Axios, adding that “Even though Christmas Cookies remain a yearly constant, the types of cookies people search for change every year and that is what makes these results so interesting.”

Click through to find out which cookie is most popular in your state and check out some recipes we’ve also included.