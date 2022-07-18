Would you like to play a game? O nce the San Diego Comic-Con schedule is out, you can begin to figure out what news might break at the event. For example, no Star Wars panel? There won’t be Star Wars news. A big Marvel panel is happening? There will be big Marvel news. When you have that information, you can look at what each studio or company needs to promote in the next few months and predict what’s coming.

What follows is what we think is going to happen in terms of movie news at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. That includes, of course, all the big Marvel Studios news sure to come from its panel, the Warner Bros. DC Universe panels, and news out of the other studios that have announced participation, such as Paramount and Netflix. Sorry fans of Universal, Sony, or Disney/Fox as a whole: n othing for you this week.

We’ll also break down a few things you might be expecting, but probably won’t be happening in those panels, starting with Warner Bros and working our way to Marvel. Check it out.