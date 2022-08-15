Jaume Collet-Serra talks casting Pierce Brosnan for Black Adam. Filming has already begun on season four of The Mandalorian. The Witcher’s third season resumes filming after Henry Cavill’s covid-19 diagnosis. Plus, new looks at Resident Alien and Primal. Spoilers, away!



Black Adam

Director Jaume Collet-Serra discussed his decision to cast Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

You need a special actor to play, basically, a legend. Dr. Fate is a very powerful being, so you need someone like Pierce who can play powerful without it being overly done. He can do it in a very subtle way. I mean, he’s one of the coolest people in the world — he was James Bond! But as a person, he’s magnetic, so warm with such gravitas.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Relatedly, composer Christophe Back shared behind-the-scenes footage of his orchestra recording the Shazam! Fury of the Gods soundtrack on Instagram.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

The latest trailer for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing plays up the rom-com aspects while reminding audiences tickets are now available for pre-order.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING | Tickets On Sale Now

Under Wraps 2

Harold and the kids go up against “a super powerful evil mummy with a laser scepter” in the trailer for Under Wraps 2, premiering September 25 on the Disney Channel.

Under Wraps 2 Trailer | Disney Channel Original Movie

The Mandalorian

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, filming is currently underway on the fourth season of The Mandalorian.

Love, Death + Robots

Netflix has also officially ordered a fourth season of Love, Death+ Robots.

The Witcher

Redanian Intelligence reports Henry Cavill has resumed filming the third season of The Witcher after recently testing positive for covid-19.

Doctor Who

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, David Tennant teased the leaked photos of himself with Catherine Tate on the set of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special “aren’t even close to the whole story,” adding “many other [familiar] people” were also present.

Gen V

Footage of a restaurant covered in A-Train posters from the set of The Boys’ upcoming spinoff, Gen V, has also leaked online.

Secret Invasion

Reshoots have officially wrapped on Secret Invasion according to Samuel L. Jackson on Instagram.

Double Goodness, Wrap Day & World Elephant Day!! Had to break out my pachypants!!Fury chills, Doaker begins Monday👊🏾👊🏾#secretinvasion#thepianolessononbroadway#pachydermday

Echo

Another photo of Vincent D’Onfrio on the set of Echo has surfaced.

Loki

Meanwhile, Loki reunites with Sylvie in behind-the-scenes photos from Loki season two.

We also have set footage of what looks like Loki firing something from his hands in front of a jet ski dealership.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law



Cameos abound in the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering this Thursday on Disney+.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has photos from this week’s episode of Resident Alien, “The Ghost of Bobby Smallwood.” More at the link.

Asta helps Harry learn how to deal with his newfound fear of death.

Primal

Finally, vengeful vikings come for Spear, Fang and Mira in a new clip from “Vidarr,” this week’s episode of Primal.

Primal | S2E6 Sneak Peek: Vikings Attack Spear and Mira’s Boat | adult swim

Banner art by Jim Cook



