Deadly Fungus, Fat Bear Week, PS5 Leaks, and Hot Dog Salad: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

No news this week could possibly compare to the “hot dog salad” abomination created by a certain Gizmodo colleague, which has taken our forbidden sandwich out back, choked it to death, and absorbed it into its goopy morass . But reader, we tried.



This week, the Gizmodo team covered everything from the Federal Communications Commission’s big loss in appeals court and Microsoft’s efforts to make repairing its repairable Surface laptop as difficult as possible to rodents with partially human brains and Fat Bear Week. Elsewhere, we interviewed Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell, dug into a tipsters’ purported Playstation 5 photos, and pondered whether Facebook is blacklisting some of our content (more specifically, how we’d ever really know). Finally, don’t forget to check out our coverage of deadly fungus, carbon pricing, and what it would take to shut down the entire internet.

