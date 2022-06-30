Netflix has cast a whole pantheon for its upcoming, wild-sounding Greek god drama Kaos. See is returning to Apple TV+ for one final season. Rob Zombie teases another classic cameo in his Munsters movie. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl’s third season. Spoilers get!



Lisa Frankenstein

Deadline reports Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse are attached to star in Lisa Frankenstein, a romantic horror-comedy from writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams. Set in 1989, the story follows “an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

The Munsters

Rob Zombie revealed original Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick will appear in his film as Tin Can Man, the robot Eddie and Grandpa Munster built together for a school science fair in the seventh episode of the original series.

Where’s Eddie you ask? Well, I’ll tell you! ☠️ My good buddy @the_real_butch_patrick_ is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. 🎥 I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun 🤖! #robzombie #butchpatrick #themunsters #tincanman

Doctor Doom

On a recent episode of his radio show, a hot mic captured Howard Stern stating he’s currently working on a Doctor Doom movie with Jon Favreau but is “fucking miserable about it.”

Nope

Jordan Peele’s Nope has also been rated “R” for “language throughout and some violence/bloody images.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Kaos

Hugh Grant has been cast as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curts as Poseidon, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus and Misia Butler as Caneus in Kaos, a new Greek mythology series at Netflix. The story is said to concern Zeus as he wakes up one morning to discover “a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming— and starts to see signs of it everywhere. Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades (Thewlis), God of the Underworld, is secretly [also] losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father. On Earth, people are aching for change. However, Poseidon (Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes—and Horses—is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Scott), Caneus (Butler) and Ari (Leia Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, and any one of them may be destined to bring down the God.”

Billie Piper, Rakie Ayola, and Stanley Townsend are additionally attached to the project in undisclosed roles. [Deadline]

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Deadline also has word Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano have joined the cast of the Mr. And Mrs. Smith series in unknown roles.

Quantum Leap

NBC has released a new synopsis for the Quantum Leap reboot, premiering September 19.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

[TV Line]

Vampire Academy: The Series

Meanwhile, The Vampire Academy TV series is now set to premiere September 15 on Peacock. [TV Insider]

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Production has officially wrapped on Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

American Horror Stories

The American Horror Stories Twitter page has released a new poster for season two.

See

Apple TV+ has also released a trailer for the third—and final—season of See, premiering August 26.

SEE — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Motherland: Fort Salem

Alder returns in the trailer for next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Motherland: Fort Salem 3x03 Promo “Oh Elayne...” (HD) Final Season

Tom Swift

Elsewhere, Tom Swift finds himself in some sort of Saw-esque escape room in the trailer for his next episode.

Tom Swift 1x06 Promo “...And The Misbegotten Mustang” (HD) Nancy Drew spinoff

Stargirl

Finally, Joel McHale’s Starman joins the cast when Stargirl returns for its third season this fall.

DC’s Stargirl Season 3 Teaser Promo (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

