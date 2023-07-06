Foundation Season 2's Trailer Invites Paranoia, War, and Rebellion

Foundation, a gloriously over-the-top space epic from Apple TV+, is back for a second season. Based on the series of stories by science fiction legend, Isaac Asimov, the series takes the original ideas and tweaks them to fit in with contemporary sci-fi considerations, creating a massive saga about the inevitable downfall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation — Season 2 Official Trailer 2 | Apple TV+

Season two takes place over a century after the first season’s finale. Lee Pace stars as a clone of the emperor Cleon, who has ruled in some body or form for the over 10,000 years, and the various Cleons are in danger of losing control over the Empire. Brilliant and mathematically predictive psychohistorian Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his protégé Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) work to support the Foundation and foment rebellion against the Emperors Cleon. Leah Harvey also stars as Salvor Hardin, Gaal’s daughter, and the woman who helped usher the Foundation through their first crisis.

“Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters,” according to the press release, “including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).”

Foundation is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, who has also written multiple episodes this season.

Foundation season two will consist of 10-episodes, and will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday through September 15.

