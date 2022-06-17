If you thought HBO’s plans for Game of Thrones’ future were all in the past at this point, you’re in for a shock: T he network is planning to bring back Kit Harington’s Jon Snow for a new Thrones spinoff set after the events of the main series.



THR reports that Harington is attached to the project already, even as it only enters the earliest stages of development, and would reprise his role as the Stark Bastard/Night’s Watch c ommander/e ventual ally of his secret Aunt Daenerys Targaryen. The series would be set in the wake of Game of Thrones’ controversial eighth and final season, which concluded with Jon, having murdered Daenerys before she could take the Iron Throne after a brief and sudden descent into madness, being exiled from the lands of Westeros, journeying northward beyond the fallen wall guarded by the Night’s Watch to find a new life.

Although no further details were revealed about the series, the plans mark a surprising evolution for HBO’s intent to revitalize Game of Thrones after the main series’ conclusion. So far, all of the network’s attempts to continue Thrones have focused on the long past of the George R.R. Martin fantasy franchise—a scrapped spinoff series was set thousands of years before the events of the series, only to be replaced by what is now House of the Dragon, a similar prequel series that follows the families of House Targaryen a few hundred years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. Other potential follow-ups like an adaptation of Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories are all firmly in the past of what we know as Game of Thrones, while this Jon Snow idea is the first to go beyond Martin’s long-awaited conclusion to his novels, and into the series’ unknown future.

Advertisement

We’ll bring you more on HBO’s plans for Jon Snow as and when we learn them.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.