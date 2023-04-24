Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unleashes the MCU's First F-Bomb

Surely someone, somewhere, has been waiting for this auspicious day—the day when one of the superheroes that populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe would finally say “fuck.” Today is that day, my friends, as Marvel Studios has released a clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, wherein Star-Lord drops the multiverse’s first F-bomb.



Look on Kevin Feige’s works, ye mighty, and despair:

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Push Down On It

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that director James Gunn managed to score the MCU’s first “ fuck,” or that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was the first character to utter it. However, there have been rumors for a while that a fuck was planned, or at least hoped for, before eventually getting eroded by Disney’s Standards and Practices department. What’s interesting is that everybody pretty much assumed Deadpool 3 would feature the MCU’s first fuck, being R-rated and all, and then Gunn jumped the gun, so to speak.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and its attendant fuck, premieres on May 5.

