Guillermo Del Toro Offers an Update On His Frankenstein Cast

Robert Rodriguez still wants to do Alita Battle Angel 2. Take at look at Ed Skrein’s Rebel Moon villain. David Gordon Green still wants to bring the Garbage Pail Kids to TV. Plus, more casting details for Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Spoilers, away!



Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

During a recent IMAX screening of Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro revealed Christoph Waltz has joined the cast of his upcoming Frankenstein movie at Netflix. However, details on his character are not available at this time.

I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.

[Collider]

Untitled Dario Argento Project

During a press conference at the Lucca Film Festival (via World of Reel), Isabelle Huppert revealed she will star in Dario Argento’s next project, “a loose remake of a classic 1940's Mexican film.”

Alita: Battle Angel 2

In conversation with The Wrap, Robert Rodriguez stated he and James Cameron are still eager to make a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel.

Yeah, Jim [Cameron] and I always talk about how we’d love to do another Alita. That studio [20th Century] was bought by another studio [Disney]. They’re starting to make movies now. But that for a while 20th Century wasn’t making any of their movies. I think now you’re seeing a few rolling out. We would love to.

The Dire Wolf

Deadline reports Andrzej Bartkowiak (Doom, Romeo Must Die) is attached to direct The Dire Wolf, a supernatural horror movie at Steelyard Pictures. Based on a script by Ry Cook, the story follows Hank Whitmore, “a sharp and stubborn New Mexican sheriff who aligns with the Navajo Nation when a series of supernatural events threatens his family, his town, and his way of life.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Speaking with Total Film (via Games Radar), director Francis Lawrence teased Snow will “break bad” over the course of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

We start in a very different place with Snow. We see a young man who’s struggling, and who’s part of a family that’s lost their fortune. He’s putting on an act that he still has money, still has status. He also starts in a much more positive place than you would imagine. It’s part of what’s fun about the story, that you see him break bad.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

DC has released a new look at Jason Momoa as he appears in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire

Total Film also has a new photo of Ed Skrein’s villainous character in Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM

Mobile Gundam Seed celebrates its 20th anniversary with a teaser for its new movie, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM 3rd Trailer

Hayride to Hell

A farmer facing foreclosure lures his enemies to his harmful haunted hayride in the trailer for Hayride to Hell, starring Bill Moseley and Kane Hodder.

Hayride to Hell Trailer - 1080p 2022

Daredevil: Born Again

A listing at the U.S. Copyright Office for the pilot episode of Daredevil: Born Again confirms Vanessa Fisk will now be played by Sandrine Holt instead of Ayelet Zurer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Likewise, another listing at the U.S. Copyright Office reveals Hudson Thames has been cast as the voice of Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn in the pilot episode of Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Garbage Pail Kids: The Animated Series

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), David Gordon Green confirmed he’s still developing a new animated Garbage Pail Kids series with Danny McBride.

Right now, McBride and I are trying to do an animated series on the Garbage Pail Kids. So we’re working on that and we’ve got some pretty cool ways we can make a naughty animated show, we’ll see if they’ll have us on that one.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

A new description of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has surfaced online.

Doctor Who

The official Doctor Who Twitter page appears to have revealed an image of the new TARDIS console.

What If...?

Peggy Carter finds Steve Rogers alive inside a Hydra Stomper in the synopsis for the season two premiere, “What if...Captain Carter Finds Hydra Stomper?”

Peggy Carter/Captain Carter believes that the love of her life, Steve Rogers, is long-dead until he is discovered alive as the villainous Hydra Stomper.

[Spoiler TV]

The Wheel of Time

Fate leads our heroes to “an inevitable showdown” in the synopsis for “What Was Meant to Be,” The Wheel of Time’s second season finale.

Fate leads Rand and the others to an inevitable showdown with their most formidable enemies yet.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

The Tower falls in the synopsis for “Anton,” the seventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s final season.

Fractured after escaping the downfall of the Tower, the survivors face the challenges of their new way of life.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

“Three computerized villains return to cause problems for the Cerritos crew” in images from “A Few Badgeys More,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Head over to Comic Book to see the rest.

Goosebumps

A group of high schoolers investigate a haunted house in a clip from the new Goosebumps series premiering this Friday on Hulu and Disney+.

Haunted House | Goosebumps | Disney+ and Hulu

The Fall of the House of Usher

A new promo for The Fall of the House of Usher teases Carla Gugino as the mysterious debt collector, Verna.

The Fall of the House of Usher | She’s Coming | Netflix

Suburban Screams

Finally, Bloody-Disgusting has a behind-the-scenes featurette revealing how John Carpenter was able to direct his new series, Suburban Screams, without leaving his home.

Suburban Screams: Behind the Scenes

