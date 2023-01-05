M3GAN Was So Close to Being Rated R

Our internet sensation bestie M3GAN is already living up to the hype as the fun and violent horror flick from Universal and Blumhouse hits theaters. But it could have been even more violent, according to the screenwriter.

Unfortunately for horror fans, M3GAN won’t be racking up as high of a body count as fellow killer doll Chucky, but that almost wasn’t the case. According to writer Akela Cooper in an interview with the LA Times, the M3GAN in her script was way more brutal. “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point,” she said, adding, “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant, another Cooper script]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan, producer and co-story writer] was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.’ I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark.” It’s definitely a bummer that they had to tone M3GAN down; let our girl loose in the sequel come on, now!

Cooper also shared that writing the character was therapeutic. “If you’re having a bad day, just write a horror script and kill a bunch of characters on paper.” she joked. “I’m happy that I could have a hand in bringing back fun horror that doesn’t take itself so seriously. I’m reading about more horror movies that are wild, out-there ideas coming out or being bought. And some of them are original, which is good!”

M3GAN is in theaters now.

