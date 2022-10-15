DC Comics has spent years highlighting A-list teams like the Teen Titans and Justice League through various expanded media like films and cartoons. But it’s only fairly recently they’ve begun to put focus on lesser known teams like the old school Justice Society and the futuristic Legion of Super-Heroes, the latter of which will have its own animated film arriving in the near future.

Revealed by the Hollywood Reporter earlier in the week, the Legion of Super Heroes film is set in the same universe as 2020's Superman: World of Tomorrow and last year’s Batman: Long Halloween. When Supergirl (The Winchesters’ Meg Donnelly) shows up and has trouble making it on Earth, Superman (Darren Criss) opts to send her to the 31st century to learn how to be a hero at the Legion Academy. During her time at the Academy, a group called the Dark Circle goes hunting for a weapon said to be held in the Academy’s vault.

Beyond Donelly and Criss, fellow cast members include, Robbie Daymond as Timberwolf, Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5, Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid, Ben Diskin as Arms Fall Off Boy, and Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl. Daymond, Robinson, and Diskin pull double duty as respective Brainiacs 2, 3, and 4, while Darin De Paul will voice the original Brainiac. It’ll also feature a returning Jensen Ackles as Batman and Matt Bomer as the Flash, the latter of whom showed up in Justice Society: World War II from 2021.

The Legion have been a frequent DC Comics fixture since Otto Binder and Al Plastino created the team in 1958. As far as an overall team is concerned, the Legion is maybe best remembered for showing up in the DCAU’s Superman and Justice League animated series, or their starring in their unconnected Legion series on KidsWB back in 2006. But the most well-k nown members like Saturn Girl, Chameleon Boy or Brainiac 5, have appeared in different shows and films in recent years such as Young Justice: Phantoms and Supergirl, either individually or in small groups. In most of these instances, the team has had their story attached to a Super—usually the Man of Steel himself, but it’s more recently been Supergirl or the Conner Kent version of Superboy.

Expect the Legion of Super-Heroes movie to release in the near future.



