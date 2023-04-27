Behold, the Terrifying New Posters For The Little Mermaid

Cara Delevigne is joining the next American Horror Story. There’s more Batman: The Caped Crusader coming to Amazon. Plus, what’s coming on Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois. Spoilers now!

The Watchers

Deadline reports Dakota Fanning will star in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of A.M. Shine’s gothic horror novel The Watchers. The story follows Mina (Fanning), “a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

They Found Us

Variety also reports Joel Kinnaman is attached to star in They Found Us, an alien abduction thriller from director Neill Blomkamp. Based on a script by Jeremy Slater, the story follows “a father (Kinnaman) and daughter” who “undertake a camping trip in the Utah wilderness to heal their broken relationship. Attacked by a hostile extraterrestrial lifeform, their lives, not just their relationship, are at stake as they fight with a humanoid beast to stop their abduction to an unknown and terrifying alien world.”

Fede Alvarez’s Alien

Meanwhile, Fede Alvarez confirmed filming has officially begun on his new Alien movie.

Haunted Mansion

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie has been rated PG-13 for “some thematic elements and scary action.”

The Little Mermaid

Disney has also released new character posters of Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula, King Triton, Scuttle, and Flounder as they appear in the new live-action Little Mermaid.

Relatedly, a new trailer recreates the original film’s scene with the shark hunting Ariel and Flounder inside a sunken galleon.

The Little Mermaid | Choices

It Lives Inside

A spirit from Indian mythology possesses a high school girl’s “former best friend” in the trailer for It Lives Inside.

It Lives Inside Trailer #1 (2023)

American Horror Story: Delicate

Deadline reports Cara Delevigne has joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate an as undisclosed “series regular.”

Batman: The Caped Crusader

According to Comic Book, Amazon Prime has officially ordered two seasons of The Caped Crusader, the new Batman animated series from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

From

Jim “shares a troubling new theory about the town” in the synopsis for “This Way Gone,” the May 14 episode of From.

As Boyd’s condition grows more alarming, Sara’s return to town puts him in a difficult position; Jim shares a troubling new theory about the town.

Superman & Lois

Jonathan and Jordan consider making a deal with Bruno Mannheim in the trailer for “Forever and Always,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x07 Promo “Forever and Always” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Gotham Knights

Finally, Veronica Cartwright guest-stars in the trailer for “Bad to Be Good,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights 1x07 Promo “Bad to Be Good” (HD)

