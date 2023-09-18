Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Alien Feet Inflict Freaky Terror in Eerie No One Will Save You Clip

The sci-fi horror film from writer-director Brian Duffield starring Kaitlyn Dever arrives September 22 on Hulu.

Cheryl Eddy
Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) faces a close encounter of the “oh hell no!” kind...
Image: 20th Century Studios

Based on what we see in this clip, the dissonant sound design for No One Will Save Youan upcoming Hulu release about a lone woman (Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever) facing an extraterrestrial home invasion—is enough to set you on edge, but holy Tarantino, those alien feet are nightmares come to life.

Check out this short but very tense peek at No One Will Save You.

No One Will Save You | Official Clip

Good luck keeping those wriggly little piggies out of your nightmares! Here’s the official synopsis for this one, which heads to the streamer as part of its “Huluween” spooky-season programming: “Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

No One Will Save You—excellently fatalistic title, by the way—is written and directed by Brian Duffield (Netflix’s Skull Island), and it premieres on Hulu September 22.

