Last month , we looked back at 2021 somewhat fondly, recalling things we liked (or didn’t like), and things that surprised us. Now that 2022 has started, it’s time to look forward and think about what potentially exciting things are on the horizon for us to experience.



Advertisement

Whether you’ re into movies and TV, books, or games, there’s surely something that you’re hoping will be great once you get your hands on it. The year is certainly looking stacked: s uperhero fans will have a healthy dose of interesting interdimensional adventures, returning fish men, and new takes on caped detectives throughout the year. Horror fans have films like Scream and The Black Phone to look forward to, and sci-fi fans have a good spread of cosmic wars and treks to watch and read.

Personally, I’m looking forward to quite a few things, like Horizon: Forbidden West and Sifu, as far as games are concerned, to say nothing of whatever Starfield turns out to be. Movie wise, I’m obviously excited for Miles Morales and Ethan Hunt to grace the movie theaters once again, and I’m more into Doctor Strange’s and Sonic’s respective sequels than I would’ve originally imagined. I really want to see how The Batman shakes out, because those trailers have been doing a great job at setting the tone and Pattinson Batman has a lot of potential. I’m even excited for the Mario movie, or rather, the chaos that will come from Chris Pratt and Charlie Day’s no doubt absurd Italian accents.

The most exciting thing to come out of 2022, though, will be the double helping of Michelle Yeoh: that multiverse madness movie she’s in, Everything Everywhere All at Once, looks like a blast, and no doubt she’ll be a lot of fun in that Witcher prequel.

Let us know what you’re excited about to come out of 2022 in the comments below.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

