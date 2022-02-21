Brie Larson talks the madness of The Marvels. The cast of The Batman tease the latest Dark Knight, via the medium of Little Caesars. The CW rounds out more cast for its Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers, away!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Patrick Stewart would neither confirm-nor-deny he appears in the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new behind-the-scenes photo from Lupita N’yongo confirms Danny Sapani will reprise his role as M’Kathu in Wakanda Forever.

The Marvels

In conversation with Uproxx, Brie Larson described the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel as “bonkers”.

I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future. And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie just keeps on revealing tiny little glimpses of The Munsters—the time in the form of in-universe candy boxes.

Dig these killer candy boxes from my new film THE MUNSTERS by @petebregman . #themunsters #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danroebuck #robzombie

The Batman

On a similar note, the pizza chain Little Caesars has released its very own hot ‘n ready featurette on The Batman.

Studio 666

An exceptionally gory “red band” trailer for Studio 666 appears to spoil the deaths of at least two members of the Foo Fighters.

Peacemaker

James Gunn denied recent rumors Bane will appear as a “primary antagonist” in the second season of Peacemaker on Twitter.

Tom Swift

Spoiler TV reports Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones and Albert Mwangi have joined the cast of The CW’s Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift. Vilsón will play Tom’s bodyguard, Isaac Vega, described as “trans, pansexual and a consummate badass. His simmering feelings for Tom will never get in the way of his duty and loyalty.” Jones has been cast as Tom’s mother, Lorraine Swift, a “Debutante royalty with a kind heart. Her relationship with Tom is close and loving until the aftermath of his father’s disappearance begins to drive a wedge between them.” Mwangi rounds out the cast as Rowan, “a member of the security detail for a Congressman in Tom’s orbit. Rowan’s steely demeanor hides his mysterious past – and his star-crossed interest in Tom.”

Moon Knight

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the series premiere of Moon Knight.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Superman and Lois

Agents of SHIELD’s Elizabeth Henstridge directs “Anti-Hero”, the March 8 episode of Superman and Lois.

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci (#207). Original airdate 3/8/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Naomi

Namoi turns to Zambado for help in the synopsis for her March 8 episode, “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman”.

SHOCKING TRUTHS - When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she’s forced to seek help from Zumbado who knows more than Naomi could have imagined. Lisa France directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#107). Original airdate 3/8/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, President Rillak joins the Discovery’s latest away mission in a clip and trailer for this week’s episode.

Banner art by Jim Cook