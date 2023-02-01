W e hardly knew ye , Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler on HBO Max, formerly known as just Pennyworth on Epix. The origin series for the Wayne family’s confidant and eventual keeper of the Batcave is coming to an end after its third season. Wait, it got three seasons?

The news was reported by Variety and other trades. The series premiered o n Epix (now called MGM+) in 2019 and ran there for two seasons before making the jump to HBO Max in the fall of 2022 ; it featured Jack Banon (The Imitation Game) as Alfred Pennyworth in his action-packed days as a spy during the mod era—decades before he became Batman’s babysitter and father figure . It was compelling enough to warrant three seasons , with the Wayne family popping up as supporting characters, including baby B ats! Alas, under the new DC Studios regime, Pennyworth won’t be part of the revamped DC U niverse of film and television. Please, no one go and ask James Gunn why.

For more on the upcoming DC Studios slate check out io9's report from this week’s media event with co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn, where the two expanded on all the films and TV series we’ll soon be seeing from the various DC comic book franchises. In the meantime, c atch Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler on HBO Max while you can.

