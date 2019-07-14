Clockwise from top left: Jim Cooke; Angelica Alzona; Alex Cranz; Chelsea Beck (all Gizmodo).
2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego is coming this week, which means our team will be on the ground, providing you with
on-the-scene coverage of pop culture and fandom as well as hoping our fellow attendees please, please exercise some acceptable minimum degree of basic thoughtfulness. But in the meantime, our reporters and editors have been hard at work on our regular beats.
In the past week, we’ve covered Customs and Border officials justifying the use of
legally dubious facial recognition systems on U.S. citizens, Twitter’s continued inability to convince anyone it’s doing much to fight hateful conduct (particularly relevant given recent racist tweets by a certain president), research flagging possible side effects of kratom use, and the massive crack left in California left by a major earthquake. Elsewhere, we listed what we loved and what we didn’t about Stranger Things season 3, reviewed the remake of , and checked out The Lion King AMD’s new line of Ryzen CPUs. Also worth checking out is our series on speech online, surveying topics ranging from corporate suppression of free speech to the early days of the trans internet.
And that’s hardly the half of it. All this and more, below:
U.S. Homeland Security officials faced a barrage of questions on Wednesday from House lawmakers…
Civil rights organizations were, somehow, both pleased and exasperated with Twitter on Tuesday…
If you want to get a sense of who, exactly, automation is working for right now, well, there’s a…
Snowball the dancing parrot doesn’t just bob his head when he hears music. He headbangs. He…
The herbal remedy kratom, often touted as an alternative treatment for opioid withdrawal or chronic …
Computer scientists have developed a card-playing bot, called Pluribus, capable of defeating some…
It’s been said before, but it bears repeating: The first round of Democratic presidential debates…
Tropical Storm Barry just officially formed this morning, but water is already bearing down on New…
Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California, was nothing to sneeze at. The shake, …
Warner Bros, Sony, and Universal might be sitting out San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but we’ve still got …
Just two months after releasing a colorful, if kooky, reboot of Aladdin, Disney plays it completely …
In the opening scene of Netflix’s first Arabic-language series, Jinn, a young woman named Mira…
The third season of Stranger Things is here and, if you’re like us, you spent most of July 4th…
Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t just put a period on Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic…
Sometime in the three years before he murdered nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal…
Trans people have existed since the dawn of time. The internet has not.
The DJI Robomaster S1 is the childhood toy I always wanted. Actually, it’s way better than that.…
AMD did it. It produced a ridiculously fast series of CPUs that use a lot less power than their…
Certain platforms might take down your homemade pornography, or censor your conspiracist podcast,…
In the winter of 2010, a 19-year-old Moroccan man named Kacem Ghazzali logged into his email to…
