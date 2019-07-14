2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego is coming this week, which means our team will be on the ground, providing you with on-the-scene coverage of pop culture and fandom as well as hoping our fellow attendees please, please exercise some acceptable minimum degree of basic thoughtfulness. But in the meantime, our reporters and editors have been hard at work on our regular beats.



In the past week, we’ve covered Customs and Border officials justifying the use of legally dubious facial recognition systems on U.S. citizens, Twitter’s continued inability to convince anyone it’s doing much to fight hateful conduct (particularly relevant given recent racist tweets by a certain president), research flagging possible side effects of kratom use, and the massive crack left in California left by a major earthquake. Elsewhere, we listed what we loved and what we didn’t about Stranger Things season 3, reviewed the remake of The Lion King, and checked out AMD’s new line of Ryzen CPUs. Also worth checking out is our series on speech online, surveying topics ranging from corporate suppression of free speech to the early days of the trans internet.

Advertisement

And that’s hardly the half of it. All this and more, below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement





Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement