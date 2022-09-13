In the much-anticipated buildup to Rick and Morty’s season six premiere, Adult Swim released an interactive fan event where Wormageddon sculptures were set up across the globe, providing clues towards the next season of the animated show. With the season now underway, Adult Swim has released the first episode, “Solaricks,” on YouTube, available for (almost) anyone to watch for two weeks.

FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere: Solaricks | adult swim

Following a sociopathic scientist who drags his reserved grandson across multiverses, time and space, and alien encounters, Rick and Morty seems set up for even more weirdness this season. The show picks up right where season five left off, with the Sanchez/Smith family—and all the different versions of them—getting entangled in new high-stakes adventures.

Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have teased that they’d like to see Rick and Morty go on forever, and if they keep getting weirder, resetting, and turning back time, it’s not looking like a bad shot. It doesn’t hurt that show won a few Emmys in 2018 and 2020.

Rick and Morty seasons 1-5 are available to stream on HBO Max; the new season (the second episode, “Rick: A Mort Well Lived,” premiered September 11) airs Sundays on Adult Swim.

