The Spider-Man Movies Are Finally Swinging Onto Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home made all of the previous Spider-Man live-action films canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now those movies are finally starting to join the rest of the MCU on Disney+.

On April 21, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy will debut on Disney’s streaming service. That’s 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2, and 2007's Spider-Man 3, all starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. They’ll also be joined on April 21 by 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Then, a few weeks later, two more Spider-Verse films join the mix. On May 12, an actual MCU film—Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland— will hit the streaming service, and it’ll be joined by 2018's Venom starring Tom Hardy. A press release from Disney states that “a dditional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.”

It’s unclear if that includes all of the live-action Spider-Man titles that are not coming to Disney+ in this announcement. Those would be The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. (Don’t say Morbius. Don’t you dare say Morbius.) One suspects those films are tied up in deals with other streamers and broadcast outlets, but that eventually they’ll make their way to the service too.

With Fox’s X-Men films already on there, and now Sony’s Spider-Man films making the move, Disney+ is really becoming the Thanos of streamers, adding those Marvel Infinity Gems one by one.

