Quick round of Morning Spoilers from the week of Jan.28th Image: Paramount

Just in case you missed some Morning Spoilers this week, we're trying something new: highlighting some of those stories in video format.

More News to check out:

The bounty hunter chases his targets through Coruscant in the sadly canceled video game.

Boba Fett might be having a rough time as a nascent, Tatooinian crimelord in The Book of Boba Fett, but there’s one thing the ex-bounty hunter was always good at: being a bounty hunter. That would have been the focus of the Star Wars: 1313, a game that was going to put players in Fett’s boots as he traveled through the mega-metropolis of the planet Coruscant. Now, new gameplay footage has surfaced, and it turns out we were right to have bemoaned 1313's cancelation all these years ago.

Jason Momoa is likely to join Vin Diesel in the next film in the Fast franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Momoa is in final talks to join the as-yet untitled Fast and Furious 10, currently scheduled for release May 19, 2023. Justin Lin is returning to direct and is bringing along stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and others. There’s no word on who Momoa will be playing, but it could be some type of villain. Or maybe Diesel’s character has another brother! Don’t forget, John Cena played his brother Jakob in the ninth film. You’d imagine he’d be back for this one too.

Who would you cast as a villain in the Fast & Furious series?

