The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streams on Peacock in August

Going by its staggering box-office haul, it doesn’t seem like too many fans waited around to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie—but those who did can now set their countdown calendars for August 3, when the movie arrives on streamer Peacock.



And as it happens, Mario devotees who caught the movie in the theater will still want to mark their own calendars , because Peacock will also have some bonus features . From a Peacock press release, these will include:

Getting to Know the Cast: behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of the film

behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of the film The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide: an immersive video featuring the cast and various interactive features throughout the film including Power-Ups and Bonuses

an immersive video featuring the cast and various interactive features throughout the film including Power-Ups and Bonuses Peaches Lyrical Video: sing along to Bowser’s big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, the video game adaptation stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Brooklyn brothers, plumbers, and BFFs Mario and Luigi. Their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom includes, of course, a clash with Bowser—played by an enthusiastic Jack Black—and also introduces them to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach. Other voice talent includes Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson, Khary Payton, and the voice of Mario in the video games, Charles Martinet.

