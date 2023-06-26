By the end of the week, we may have a new Superman and Lois Lane. That’s what the Hollywood Reporter is saying in a detailed update on the casting for James Gunn’s 2025 film, Superman Legacy.

According to the report, Gunn, the writer- director of Superman Legacy as well as the co-president of DC Films, spent the past weekend doing screen tests with six actors in three predetermined pairs to play Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, all of whom we’ve already heard about : Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan; Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor; and David Corenswet and Emma Mackey. That was Saturday. Sunday, the three men (Hoult, Brittney, and Corenswet) came back and did additional scenes with Mackey only. The auditions were filmed, edited, and are being viewed by Warner Bros. executives this week. (Yes, including everyone’s favorite, CEO David Zaslav. He is the boss, after all.) So there’s a chance a decision is made and announced later this week.

Even if it doesn’t happen this week though, once Superman and Lois are cast, the focus will turn to Lex Luthor (the trade says both Alexander and Bill Skarsgard have been mentioned— a s well as Hoult, if he doesn’t get Superman) and the Authority, the superhero team scheduled to get their own movie, but also reportedly appear in Superman Legacy.

Dependent on the writer s’ strike, as well as the potential actor s’ strike, Gunn is reportedly hoping to start filming early next year to hit that summer 2025 release date. It’s a huge, huge title for the studio, Gunn, DC, everyone. So each piece of news, as it happens, will have major ramifications. Strap in folks. And head over to the Hollywood Reporter for more.

