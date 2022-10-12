Lines are drawn at The School for Good and Evil, the place where “every fairytale begins .” F riends Sophie (Beetlejuice on Broadway’s Sophia Ann Caruso) and Agatha (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Sofia Wylie) are set up to become great enemies when they’re enlisted in opposing schools— yes, one on the good side and the other on the evil side. Things get complicated when they realize there may have been a mistake.

The film, directed by Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids), is based on the best-selling book series by Soman Chainani, and with Feig’s signature flair for aesthetics and complex relationship s we’re excited to see its cinematic transformation . Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington co-star as the leaders of the “evil” and “good” sides, respectively . As you can see from this new trailer, b oth actresses sizzle as dueling mentors; it’s got a very Jedi- versus- Sith vibe, but in a fairytale context where y ou’re either a princess in the making or a witch.

The School for Good and Evil | One Week Countdown | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix

The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.

Advertisement

The School for Good and Evil premieres on Netflix October 19.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.