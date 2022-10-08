Just in time for spooky season, NYCC got a little visit from our favorite member of the Addams family. Tim Burton’s Wednesday series from Netflix stars Jenna Ortega in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez and more filling out the cast including Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci (in a mysterious role).

The show follows Wednesday as she sleuths a supernatural mystery when she steps into the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white, mainly black,” Tim Burton said previously in a behind the scenes video, which you can watch below. “In the past incarnations it’s been very cartoony. So in this longer form we just tried to give it a reality, which I loved.” Check out the new trailer below.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix

The trailer also reveals Fred Armisen’s guest role as the iconic Uncle Fester, appearing as Wednesday’s ally as she investigates not just what’s going on at Nevermore, but a family secret haunting Morticia and Gomez for years.

Wednesday streams on Netflix November 23.

