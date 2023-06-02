Advertisement
Advertisement

Still skeptical? Those could just be photos, right? Well, we can’t embed it here, but watch this video. It’s Holland interviewing Son and he fanboys out like a Spidey fan would talking to him.

Now, did the team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse put that in there for Tom Holland specifically? I know that, as a fellow fan of both Tottenham Hotspur and Heung-min Son, I felt like it was in there for me, so maybe not? Then again though, I’m not actually Spider-Man, so odds are it’s in there partially because it made sense, and partially because Holland would love it.

Advertisement

We’ll have much much more on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soon.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.