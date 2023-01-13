Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!

Lego Ideas A-Frame Cabin

Lego’s latest fan build turned real set is Andrea Lattanzio’s Lego Ideas A-Frame Cabin, which is as much an architectural treat as it is a masterclass in repurposing Lego pieces for unintended uses. Is that layers of the Thor minifigure’s Mjölnir hammer used to create rustic-looking stone work? The 2,082-piece set includes four sweater-wearing minifigures, various woodland creatures, and a cabin design with sloped roofs and an upper floor that are easily removed to access the additional features inside. It will be available starting February 4 for $180, but Lego isn’t accepting pre-orders for it.

S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Gwen

While Bandai stayed out of figures for the first Spider-Verse film, it’s swinging into action for Across with figures based on Miles and Gwen’s updated hero suits in the upcoming movie. Both figures feature extra hands, alternate unmasked heads, custom stands, and webbing FX pieces, and the ability to have several masked head expressions—with Miles’ appearing to be attachable eye pieces, while Gwen’s comes in the form of an alternate squinting mask print. The two figures are set to be available in May, just before the new movie, and will cost around $65 apiece.

Hasbro Nerf Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Themberchaud, Palarandusk, and Rakor Blaster



It’s a tough time to be releasing a Dungeons & Dragons movie, and loads of D&D movie merchandise, and announcing a D&D TV series, with all the controversy around the updated D&D Open Gaming License, but capitalism rolls on, and so does Hasbro, revealing some new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves themed additions to its Nerf line. Looking like a fire-breathing red dragon, the $28 Themberchaud crossbow is easily the best new addition, firing a single dart using an actual elastic cord that’s primed and released. The $17 black dragon Rakor blaster doubles the fire power to two darts in a row using a more traditional priming plunger in the handle, while the $12 Palarandusk is another addition to Nerf’s easily hidden Microshots line. All three blasters will be available sometime this spring.

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Core Class Terrorcon Freezer and Arcee

The slow drip of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts merchandise is starting to turn into a steady drizzle as we creep closer to the film’s release. This past week, Hasbro revealed two additions to its Transformers Studio Series Core Class line with the 3.5-inch Terrorcon Freezer that transforms from a robot to three different Cybertronian weapon accessories for other bots, as well as the 3.5-inch Arcee, which goes robot to motorcycle modes in 11 transformation steps. Both figures are now available for pre-order from Hasbro Pulse for $12, with available starting April 1.

Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball Replica

The Pokémon Company and the Wand Company are continuing their partnership into 2023 with the very appropriately-themed Love Ball Poké Ball replica, based on the accessory first introduced in the Pokémon Gold and Silver games. This specific Poké Ball is supposed to make it easier to attract Pokémon, but with Valentine’s Day approaching, it could be just as effective IRL with a fan of the long-running series. As with the Wand Company’s previous Poké Ball replicas, the $100 Love Ball has touch and proximity sensors to activate lighting and sound effects when approached and handled, and comes in a display case that has its own lighting effects.

Hasbro Indiana Jones Whip-Action Indy

This past week, Hasbro revealed a museum’s worth of Indiana Jones toys, including everything from kid-friendly whips to retro-styled figures of shirtless German mechanics. The collection also included this 12-inch Indy figure with a passing resemblance to Harrison Ford and an action feature that will sure to be the bane of younger siblings. The $34 figure includes over 10 “iconic sound effects and phrases from the Indiana Jones films,” but also a right arm that winds up and cracks a bullwhip at the press of a button, making it yet another fun way to sneak up on and annoy family members who mistakenly trusted you. “Whitiiiiish!!”

Super7 Animaniacs ReAction Figures Wave 1: Wakko, Yakko, Dot and Dr. Scratchansniff

Another instance where the limited articulation and detailing in Super7's ReAction Figure line doesn’t matter is wave 1 of its Animaniacs line, which launches with 3.75-inch versions of Wakko, Yakko, and Dot Warner, as well as Dr. Scratchansniff. Despite the limitations and a complete lack of accessories, each of these figures will set you back $20, or you can buy all four at once for $80 and save yourself absolutely no money in the process.

Toyota AE86 Initial D Wireless Mouse

Arguably one of the most famous vehicles to ever come out of Japanese manga (right behind Shotaro Kaneda’s motorbike in Akira), you can now spend all day driving Takumi Fujiwara’s Toyota AE86 around your desk while still being a productive member of the corporate world. This wireless mouse looks to be a very authentic replica of the boxy Initial D drifter. It’s officially licensed by Toyota, and while functionality is fairly limited as far as modern wireless mice go, you do get a scroll wheel popping out of the hood, and fog lights and tail lights that glow when the mouse is running on a single AA battery. No wireless charging here. If you want one, you’ll have to import it from Japan’s Camshop for around $50.

