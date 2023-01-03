The Year Ahead in Horror

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Cheryl Eddy is a senior writer for io9 as well as its news editor; she covers horror, books, sci-fi, fantasy, and weird culture, sometimes all at once. You can follow her coverage here, and email tips to cheryl.eddy@gizmodo.com.

The top story:

Pop-culture trends come and go, but horror is always there, lurking in the shadows—except when it’s dominating the box office and TV ratings, which it often does, thanks to its habit of raking in huge returns on relatively low-budget projects. Horror fiends know what they like, and they’ll go see movie sequels and reboots as well as new projects that sound like can’t-miss moments. Horror TV is also experiencing a boom, as is horror literature. When the real world is scary as hell, there’s nothing like ghoulish, gruesome fiction to make you realize things could actually be worse.

Advertisement

Note that release dates are subject to change.

What we’re waiting for at theaters:

Scream VI | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Hisense 58-Inch ULED LED 4K Smart TV TV time

This 58-inch smart TV has 4K visuals on a stunning ULED screen that boosts color, contrast, and brightness, has Fire TV built-in for convenience, and even includes Alexa. Buy for $350 from Amazon Advertisement

What we’re waiting to watch, TV edition:

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre | Official Clip | Netflix

Advertisement

What we’re waiting to read:

Our bookshelves are screaming in anticipation for titles like How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (January 17), Episode Thirteen by Craig DiLouie (January 24), All Hallows by Christopher Golden (January 24), Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones (February 7), The Destroyer of Worlds: A Return to Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff (February 21), Lone Woman by Victor LaValle (March 21), A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher (March 28), Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward (April 11), and The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw (May 2).

Advertisement

A longshot bet:

Have you seen the trailer for Cocaine Bear?

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.