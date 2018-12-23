Photo: Counterclockwise from top left: AP, BBC, Gizmodo, Getty

The holidays are nigh, and this year’s naughty list is long indeed—and from revelations of reckless privacy violations over at Facebook headquarters and continued labor abuses at Amazon to the generally terrible way humanity has treated our homeworld, your erstwhile chroniclers at Gizmodo have been adding names to it until the very last minute.



This week, our friends at the North Pole might wish to take note of Amazon giving out recordings of personal conversations to other users, anyone who purchased a DNA test as a gift, Facebook tracking users even when location data access is turned off, and the FBI. But this being the season of giving, there are some names for them to consider adding to the nice list as well: Everyone supporting New York Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s New Green Deal, workers rallying against Big Tech’s terrible treatment of workers, and all the good animals.

All this and more, in this week’s best of Gizmodo:

