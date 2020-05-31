HBO Max, Cosplayers, and One Big Asteroid: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Clockwise from top left: 5GBioshield, Elena Scotti (Pictures Getty Images, Shutterstock), Chase Stone and Frank Gualta. Graphic : See above.

Black lives matter.

I know these weekly round-ups usually tread toward more upbeat and light-hearted subjects, but there’s no way to recount these last seven days without focusing first and foremost on the death of George Floyd and the mass protests sparked by this senseless and racist act of police brutality as well as all the injustices against the black community that came before it.

If you’re interested in offering support but aren’t able to get out to protest (especially with the covid-19 crisis still going strong in much of the U.S.), please consider donating to the official George Floyd memorial fund. You can find additional resources for donating here, as well as some helpful Twitter threads here and here to learn more ways to show your support.

We hope that someday there is justice for George Floyd, along with every black person who has died at the hands of a police force that routinely fails in its duty to protect the very people its officers are sworn to serve.

And since there’s no way to seamlessly transition from that to the topic of this week’s stories here at Gizmodo, I’m going to simply and unoriginally borrow a page from Monty Python.

And now for something completely different.

This week, our ever so lovely reporters: got their hands on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and rejoiced in its lack of Apple’s controversial butterfly keyboard; broke down the absurdity of the president’s latest tantrum-cum-executive-order; tackled some cool new discoveries about the asteroid that killed all the dinosaurs; and talked to experts about how being stuck at home during quarantine is affecting your biology.

We also covered the limitation of artificial intelligence when it comes to therapy, took you through an oral history of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (one of my personal favs), and highlighted how cosplayers are using their craft to cope with all this coronavirus craziness.

You can find all these stories and more below:

HBO Max Is a Mess HBO Max was supposed to launch as the new, jam-packed streaming service of our wildest dreams—an… Read more

