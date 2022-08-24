Not much is known about Chris Hemsworth’s character in the new Mad Max: Fury Road prequel movie, Furiosa, but we do know he’s on set! Stargirl gets a season three featurette, Scooby-Doo has a new trailer, and the Winx Saga finally gets a new trailer for season two. The power of spoilers compels you! (To keep reading.)

Megalopolis

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating passion project, Megalopolis, a film said to parallel the fall of Rome with a futuristic United States in a story focusing on an architect hired to reconstruct New York City after a disaster. Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne co-star.

[Deadline]

Creepers

Deadline reports Shane Paul McGhie has replaced Skylan Brooks in the role of Vernon, “the fourth ‘Creeper’ in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who is not doing a good job of hiding his true feelings for Cora, a young woman in the group played by Francesca Reale. Cora is a parkour expert and the key in the group who opens doors wherever they’re closed while keeping everyone honest.”

Clue

Deadline also reports screenwriter Oren Uziel (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, The Cloverfield Paradox, The Lost City) has been hired to give Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese’s script for a new Clue movie a “big reworking.”

Mad Max: Furiosa

More photos of Chris Hemsworth’s mysterious character in Furiosa have leaked online.

Boy Kills World

Producer Roy Lee shared his proof-of-concept trailer for Boy Kills World, the upcoming action film about a man trained by a shaman to become a killing machine. Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, Isaiah Mustafa, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Quinn Copeland, and Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti will star in the feature version.

Terrifier 2

Art the Clown returns for more upsetting Halloween mayhem in the trailer for Terrifier 2.

Terrifier 2 | Official Trailer | In Theaters October 6

Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo!

Meanwhile, Mystery Inc. learn all the monster costumes from their first season adventures were created by the same fashion designer in the trailer for Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo!

TRICK OR TREAT SCOOBY Avaiilable on Digital

American Horror Stories

To look her best, a woman turns to the dark arts in the synopsis for “Facelift,” tomorrow’s episode of American Horror Stories.

A woman desperate to look her best does the unthinkable. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Marcus Stokes.

[Spoiler TV]

Archer

Archer seeks counsel in the synopsis for his September 21 episode “Out of Network.”

Archer seeks professional help but IIA’s health plan is murder. Written by Matt Roller.

[Spoiler TV]

Little Demon

Laura and Satan come together over their pet dog in the synopsis for “The Antichrist’s Monster,” the September 22 episode of Little Demon.

Chrissy learns her best friend has a secret. Laura and Satan unite for the sake of their old dog. Written by Lillian Yu.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Spoiler TV also has photos from the third season premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Click through to see the rest.

Interview with the Vampire

Claudia enjoys her own quick teaser for the new Interview with the Vampire series at AMC.

Stargirl

Elsewhere, the cast of Stargirl discuss season three in a new featurette.

DC’s Stargirl Season 3 “Unlikely Allies” Featurette (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

Fate: The Winx Saga

Finally, the Winx Club return in a trailer for their second live-action season at Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.