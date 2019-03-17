The tech world found itself embroiled in another appalling controversy when a white supremacist gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15 and opened fire, killing at least 50 people and wounding scores of others in an attack apparently calculated for maximum effect on social media and live-streamed on Facebook. While tech companies have scrambled to purge the footage from their platforms—to varying degrees of effectiveness—officials in the UK and New Zealand, as well as a growing number of commentators, are demanding that Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other sites take more steps to fight online extremism.



Gizmodo colleague Patrick Howell O’Neill took the time to challenge the tech world’s number one excuse: That scale makes it difficult, if not impossible, to effectively moderate their platforms. Elsewhere, our reporters covered other news on the tech beat, from Silicon Valley’s role in the college admissions scandal and the fights over delivery service DoorDash’s pay model to how doctors are reacting to the opioid crisis and how locals feel about Mark Zuckerberg’s sprawling Hawaiian compound. All this and more, below:

