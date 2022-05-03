The Multiverse is here and the reactions are pure madness. Monday evening, Disney and Marvel held the first screenings of their upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for press and fans alike. Full reviews will be out Tuesday, and the movie is out Thursday night, but what are people saying? We’ve got all the reactions below.

Advertisement

Overall, as you’d tend to expect from a Marvel movie, reactions are largely positive. People are praising the film’s surprises (which is to be expected - we hear there are a lot), Raimi’s direction, and characters new and old like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and the return of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It’s not perfect though. Some are saying the film is a little imbalanced and a bit confusing, and hint at some controversial character arcs . Nevertheless, it sounds like we are all going to have to see for ourselves. Here are the tweets, beginning with our own reporter, Germain Lussier, who calls, it “the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet. ”

Meanwhile, everyone else is similarly thinking a little bit of everything, as you might expect from a multiverse... of opinions!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what do you think? Did these reactions change your expectations at all? Is there anything particularly surprising? Do you have your tickets and will you be going?

Advertisement

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It opens everywhere Thursday night. for more, check our interview with director Sam Raimi here.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.