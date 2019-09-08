The first week of September 2019 is over, folks, and we came back from Labor Day cool, relaxed, and ready for news—and boy did we get it.



Over the past few days, we’ve hit everything from an exclusive look at a letter former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick wrote admitting his failures, a major Wikileaks source being called to testify before a grand jury, and NYC subway workers’ losing battle against people who keep losing their AirPods on the tracks. At Earther, we hit the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, California officials blaming prison “population reduction” strategies for missed goals recruiting incarcerated persons to fight wildfires, and the backstory to the most heated moment of CNN’s climate town hall. And over at io9, we interviewed the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and went over why Kit Harington’s post-Game of Thrones career is pivoting to the MCU.

All this and more—from the possible cause of the vaping illness crisis to our review of the Light Phone 2—below:

