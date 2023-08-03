Sorry Folks, Jack Quaid Is Not Johnny Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic 4

Jack Quaid is not going “flame on!” any time soon.

Along with other performers who are currently on the picket lines, Quaid is currently solely focused on the SAG-AFTRA strike. With the Fantastic Four casting rumors circulating and his name in the headlines as a frontrunner for Johnny Storm in the Disney and Marvel Studios film, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the news.

So there you have it: he’s flattered, but it’s not currently happening. The actor—last seen bringing his animated character from Star Trek: Lower Decks to live-action in its crossover episode with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds— then directs attention to a more pressing cause, encouraging fans and speculators to donate to the SAG-AFTRA F oundation.

Movie casting rumors going around right now are a wild thing to focus on, but they really highlight the importance of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes . Actors are currently fighting to protect their likenesses from AI, attain fair residuals from streaming, and more; h opefully, there will be better updates once the AMPTP comes to the table on Friday for further bargaining with the WGA.

This article, which includes mention of a major studio, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV made by said studio wouldn’t exist.



