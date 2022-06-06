Scream 6 adds Dermot Mulroney in its latest casting news. Beavis and Butthead enter the Multiversal bandwagon in a new clip from Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe. Bandai wants Iron Fist’s M. Raven Metzner to bring Tiger and Bunny to live action. Plus, another delightful tease for the return of What We Do in the Shadows. Spoilers now!



Madame Web

Deadline now reports Tahar Rahim (The Serpent) is the latest to join the cast of Madame Web in an undisclosed role.

Scream 6

THR also reports Dermot Mulroney will be playing “a cop” in Scream 6.

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe

Beavis and Butthead meet their multiversal counterparts in a new clip, from the MTV Movie Awards.

Lightyear

A new track from Michael Giacchino’s Lightyear OST is now available to stream on YouT ube.

Smile

Everyone’s smiling in this mysterious theatrical teaser playing ahead of both Top Gun: Maverick and Crimes of the Future.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Empire Magazine has a new image of an “Snow-troll” from the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Tiger & Bunny

Coming Soon reports SK Global and Bandai Namco Pictures are now developing an English live-action series based on the popular superhero anime, Tiger & Bunny. M. Raven Metzner (Iron Fist, Elektra) is attached to both write and produce.

The Flash

Team Flash “are in for the fight of their lives” in the synopsis for “Negative, Part One” airing June 22.

TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER - The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#819). Original airdate 6/22/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Meanwhile, Liz and company have a plan to stop Bonnie and Clyde in the synopsis for “Subterranean Homesick Alien,” airing June 20.

SECRETS – Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) put a plan into action that could finally get them a step closer to catching Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres) and Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees). Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) is hiding her recent lack of visions and Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a date. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Amber Midthunder. America Young directed the episode written by Joel Thompson & Leah Longoria (403). Original Airdate 6/20/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Irma Vep

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Poisoner,” the fourth episode of Irma Vep. Click through for more.

The Time Traveller’s Wife

The promo for this week’s episode of The Time Traveller’s Wife laments the difficulties of a chronologically challenged courtship.

What We Do in the Shadows

Finally, the vampires go clubbing in the latest promo for What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season.

Banner art by Jim Cook



