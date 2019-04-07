Clockwise from top left: Illustration: Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo); Photo: Bryan Menegus (Gizmodo); Image: NASA (Wikimedia Commons); Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty)
It’s April 2019—and perhaps the month that will later be known as the dawn of the Age of Fungus. A concerning report in the
New York Times this weekend detailed how multiple strains of Candida auris, a drug-resistant species of pathogenic fungus, have quietly spread across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control reports a fatality rate of nearly 50 percent within 90 days of infection and the agency’s fungal branch chief, Dr. Tom Chiller, described it to the paper as “a creature from the black lagoon” that “bubbled up and now it is everywhere.” Theorized to have spread as widespread use of fungicides weakened the hold of less-resistant species, C. auris is not only deadly, but extremely difficult to eradicate.
In other words, another straw on the human species’ collective back! But we’re not quite in
The Girl with All the Gifts territory yet, and plenty of other worthy news is competing for your attention. This week, Gizmodo’s reporters looked into leaked Microsoft emails that appear to show a nightmarish environment for female staff, the drugs that people like to use while having sex, Facebook’s failure to change even after accusations of complicity in the Myanmar genocide, and a labor union’s resistance to Amazon’s heavy-handed union-busting tactics. We also found the time to look into the discovery of an ancient, four-legged whale, a poop-sniffing dog mapping a wildlife sanctuary, and just who the heck Ultraman is.
All this and more, below:
An internal Microsoft email chain, first reported by Quartz, reportedly details a litany of…
It’s been nearly two years since the bloody peak of a social media-fueled genocide in Southeast…
Researchers at the cybersecurity firm UpGuard on Wednesday said they had discovered the existence…
STATEN ISLAND, NY— Organized labor took their fight to Amazon’s doorstep this afternoon, where a…
The Event Horizon Telescope, a network of telescopes on mission to observe supermassive black holes …
The discovery of a fossilized, 42-million-year-old, four-legged whale is shedding new light on the…
Men and women across all sexual orientations are up for mixing drugs and sex, suggests the results…
When Train wanders into the forests of Argentina, he’s on a mission. This 12-year-old Chesapeake…
The next best thing to banning cars is crafting policies that factor in the toll they take on…
In the opening episode of Our Planet, Netflix’s new nature documentary, there’s a scene where a…
When we think about space operas, we think about Star Wars or Star Trek, or even Stargate. These…
Out of all the deities vying for cultural dominance on Starz’s American Gods, the Technical Boy is…
Today, Netflix released the first season of its highly anticipated Ultraman anime, bringing one of…
Avengers: Endgame is the rare kind of film whose three-hour, intermission-less runtime is a price…
The conversation is getting old. You know, the one about how Apple isn’t innovating with new…
Smartglasses have a bad rep—you can thank the glassholes for that. To this day, most people still…
Some things never change. Dying terribly from bone cancer, for instance: that’s something humans…
Before meeting its end in a planet-circling dust storm, the Opportunity rover traversed nearly 30…
The economic juggernaut we call the internet has thrived principally thanks to a single U.S. law…
