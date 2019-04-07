It’s April 2019—and perhaps the month that will later be known as the dawn of the Age of Fungus. A concerning report in the New York Times this weekend detailed how multiple strains of Candida auris, a drug-resistant species of pathogenic fungus, have quietly spread across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control reports a fatality rate of nearly 50 percent within 90 days of infection and the agency’s fungal branch chief, Dr. Tom Chiller, described it to the paper as “a creature from the black lagoon” that “bubbled up and now it is everywhere.” Theorized to have spread as widespread use of fungicides weakened the hold of less-resistant species, C. auris is not only deadly, but extremely difficult to eradicate.



In other words, another straw on the human species’ collective back! But we’re not quite in The Girl with All the Gifts territory yet, and plenty of other worthy news is competing for your attention. This week, Gizmodo’s reporters looked into leaked Microsoft emails that appear to show a nightmarish environment for female staff, the drugs that people like to use while having sex, Facebook’s failure to change even after accusations of complicity in the Myanmar genocide, and a labor union’s resistance to Amazon’s heavy-handed union-busting tactics. We also found the time to look into the discovery of an ancient, four-legged whale, a poop-sniffing dog mapping a wildlife sanctuary, and just who the heck Ultraman is.

Advertisement

All this and more, below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement