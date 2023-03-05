Just before the weekend started, news broke that beloved character actor Clancy Brown would be joining The Penguin, WB’s TV spinoff of the now one-year-old The Batman. Brown’s been a part of the DC universe for years, having most famously voiced Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe that still partially defines the entire DC brand, and also showed up in The Flash TV show a handful of times.



Brown’s been in the acting game for a long time, and is one of those actors whose work spans generations. Some know him as the Kurgan from Highlander or Justin Crowe in HBO’s Carnivàle; younger generations remember him as Spongebob’s Mr. Krabs or Savage in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. (There’s also Detroit: Beyond Human, if you played that back in 2018.) Whatever he’s in, even if it’s not great, he’s good in it and gives it some fun, grizzled energy that’s only grown in recent years.

He’s one of those actors who’s been around forever and definitely isn’t hard up for work. Checking his IMDB, he’s in multiple projects per year, and 2023 is no exception: later this year he’ll be in Gen V, the spinoff of Prime Video’s superhero hit The Boys, and John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of its principal characters. And that’s just what we know about at the moment.

Advertisement

For this weekend’s io9 Open Channel, let us know some of your favorite roles that Clancy Brown has played throughout his decades-long history.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.