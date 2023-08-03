Paizo Announces New Starfinder Edition at Gen Con

Paizo, the games company that created fantasy tabletop RPG Pathfinder, announced at Gen Con that it is actively updating sci-fi TTRPG Starfinder. The first playtest is actually available now. It will be published under the ORC license and will use the three-action economy system, which will allow Starfinder to be “fully compatible with Pathfinder 2nd Edition and the Remaster Project,” according to the press release.



The Starfinder team was on hand to answer questions. Thurston Hillman, Jenny Jarzabski, Dustin Knight, and Jessica Catalan are all working on the new edition. “With the finalization of the ORC License, and considering that Starfinder 1st Edition has been evolving since its release in 2017, we felt now was a perfect time to bring the system into the future,” said Hillman, Starfinder’s managing creative director.

Right now the playtest is scheduled to be published as a softcover rulebook in 2024. This will focus on the “core elements of gameplay, including new classes, a scaling equipment system, new skills, and more.”

The press release also states that further information about Starfinder 2nd Edition, including an FAQ, field tests, playtest documents, and more can be found at starfinderplaytest.com.



