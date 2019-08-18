It’s been a weird one this week at Gizmodo, folks: From hacking buttplugs and realizing our dog photos have personally identifiable information in them to smuggled boar semen and an Arctic weather station hitting nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit, we’ve been hard at work churning out the content you crave and that makes our heads hurt.



Other fascinating stories from our reporters and editors this week: UPS has quietly been operating a fleet of self-driving trucks, the history of spreadsheet software and how it unleashed Wall Street on the world, the president saved Christmas, and an interview with Invader Zim creator Jhonen Vasquez over at io9. If that’s not enough for you, we figured out whether you can laugh to death (certainly not if I’m the one telling the joke, heyo!), ranked all the best sci-fi dogs, and took at look at the mysterious wave of lung ailments hitting the nation’s vapers. All this and more, below:

