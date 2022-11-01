Stargirl is no more. Somehow, Luc Besson’s Lucy is returning as a TV series. Severance season 2 has cast some major new mystery roles. Plus, what’s coming on Chucky, and get a bloody sneak peek at Evil Dead Rise. Spoilers get!



Monsters of California

Deadline has word Blink-182's Tom DeLonge is attached to direct Monsters of California, in which “teenager Dallas Edwards and his derelict friends” embark “on a quest to find the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.” Jack Samson, Camille Kostek, Casper Van Dien, Richard Kind, and Arianne Zucker are attached to star.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

David F. Sandberg has completed his final cut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Evil Dead Rise

Bruce Campbell also shared the first official image from Evil Dead Rise on Twitter.

Mummies

In the trailer for Mummies, a subterranean family of Egyptian mummies travels to London in an attempt to reclaim an ancient ring in the possession of the Royal Family.

Mummies - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK

Stargirl

TV Line reports The CW has canceled Stargirl after three seasons.

Lucy

According to Variety, Morgan Freeman will reprise his role as Professor Norman in a TV series based on Luc Besson’s 2014 action movie Lucy.

The Penguin

Deadline reports Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro’s mob boss Carmine Falcone in the upcoming Penguin TV series at HBO Max.

Severance

Deadline additionally reports Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble have joined the second season of Severance in undisclosed roles.

Chucky

Finally, Glen confronts Tiffany about her addiction to murdering people in a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of Chucky.

SNEAK PEEK: Glen Confronts Tiffany Over Murders | Chucky TV Series (S2 E5) | SYFY & USA Network

