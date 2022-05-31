Dust Storm - May 2, 2022

A massive dust storm blew across the Middle East and Mediterranean Sea in April, and this image of it was taken with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Aqua satellite on April 24, and shared as Image of the Day on May 2. For reference, Cyprus is located at the top of the photograph, while the Nile River delta in Egypt can be seen in the bottom left. CNN reported that another dust storm last week saw hospitals in the Middle East overrun with people suffering from breathing complications, and that these storms may get more common as droughts intensify under climate change.