The conclusion would be, then, that Gustin himself would appear in the movie. Well, earlier this year, as The Flash TV show was getting set to wrap up, Gustin confirmed to TV Line that he doesn’t. “There’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time and no one’s come out directly and asked me ever on the record,” Gustin said. “People ask me on the street all the time but no, I’m not keeping some big, elaborate secret.”

io9 spoke to the Muschiettis recently and asked if a theatrical crossover was ever going to happen. “Someone mentioned it in the early stages of the project ... and I thought it was a great idea, but unfortunately we couldn’t put everyone [in]. We had to choose,” Andy said. “But we love Grant,” Barbara added. “And he’s done clearly an amazing job to bring the Flash to life for so many seasons.”

Not having the space for a third version of the Flash (remember, Miller plays two versions) makes sense. The film already has to do so much with Barry, Barry’s parents, Batman one, Batman two, Supergirl, Zod, etc. And hey, at least Flash fans will always have the TV crossover.

The Flash movie opens June 16. Check back next week for our review.

