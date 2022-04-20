This week kicked off with our long-awaited first look at Thor: Love and Thunder, and even more specifically that that, our long-awaited first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster taking up Mjolnir to become the Mighty Thor. Now, as befitting a Goddess of Thunder, she has her very own version of the movie’s teaser poster to go with it.



When the Love and Thunder trailer dropped Monday, we got a teaser poster featuring Thor in his Ravagers “uniform,” the very ‘80s glam rock sleeveless jacket, t-shirt, and jeans he wears hanging out with the Guardians of Galaxy in the movie. It’s very nice, very colorful, and it’s got Chris Hemsworth holding a hammer-axe aloft to summon lightning. What more could you want?

Well, the answer is of course, for the Odinson to step aside as the one and only Thor no more, and give us someone mighty. Natalie Portman seemingly agrees, as today she took to Instagram to unveil Jane’s own version of the poster, giving us her version of Thor in all her glory:



“And you thought you were the one and only... @chrishemsworth 🙃,” Portman added as a caption to the poster—which cheekily denotes that “The one is not the only,” swapping out Hemsworth’s Odinson for Jane—without her swanky new helmet—lifting the reforged Mjolnir aloft. Otherwise it’s the same poster, same idea and colo rs and all that, just... mightier.

It’s a cool way to not just give Jane her rightful moment in the lightning-spotlight, but to play at the certain amount of consternation that some fans have displayed at the possibility of there being a female Thor in Love and Thunder (in spite, of course, this happening in the comics, being perfectly fine, and in fact really quite fantastic if you take the time to read them). Remind people that there’s more than enough room in the Marvel Multiverse for two thunder gods under the Thor mantle!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters July 8.

