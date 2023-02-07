We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s Jonathan Majors’ (quantum) realm. and we’re all just living in it. The amount of hype that the trailers are giving Kang the Conqueror is truly out of this world and honestly; he deserves it. We’ve got some early social reactions coming out, and people are very interested in seeing Kang show up again and again throughout the MCU. You’re out of time, spoilers.

Rachel

According to Deadline, Hannah John-Kamen and Theo Rossi are attached to star in Rachel, a new sci-fi thriller from The Ranger director Jenn Wexler. The story follows “new mother Rachel (John-Kamen) who seemingly has the perfect life, except she doesn’t recall the recent birth of her baby boy or even being pregnant. Her cookie-cutter husband Stephen (Rossi) deflects her probing questions as strange neighbors begin stalking her. Flooded with memories of an 11-year-old girl who seemed to be her daughter, the film will chart how Rachel’s perfectly constructed world begins to tear apart.”

The Adults

Deadline reports Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan are attached to star in The Adults, a new film from Alex Winter (Freaked) following “siblings Megan (Wood) and Nathan (Gad), who are barely hanging on in present-day America, like all of us. Their lives are completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent’s basement, sending them down a rabbit hole of crime and murder.”

The Exorcist

Deadline also reports child actor Olivia Marcum has joined the cast of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist in an undisclosed role.

The Monster Tale

Deadline additionally reports Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions will team with South Korea’s Climax Studio for The Monster Tale, a new film from Jason Kim in which “a warring group of three infamous East Asian monsters must unite to defeat a menacing invasion by a [fourth] monster from across the seas of Europe.”

The Backrooms

Bloody-Disgusting reports 17-year-old Kane Parsons has been hired to direct a feature-length adaptation of his popular, Creepypasta-inspired Y0utube series, The Backrooms, for A24, Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment, and 21 Laps Entertainment. Roberto Patino (DMZ) is attached to write the screenplay about an endless labyrinth of empty office buildings inhabited by shadowy ghouls.

Imaginary

Meanwhile, Blumhouse and Lionsgate have joined forces for Imaginary, a new horror film from director Jeff Wadlow (Cry Wolf) in which “a young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and very unhappy she left.”

The Black Demon

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports The Black Demon—the upcoming Megalodon movie from the director of Rambo: Last Blood—is now scheduled for an April 28, 2023 release date.

Paddington 3

However, Ben Whishaw told Collider updates on a third Paddington movie have “gone silent” in recent months.

I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.

The Dresden Sun

Deadline has our first look at Christina Ricci in The Dresden Sun, an upcoming sci-fi/heist movie about “a brilliant, principled mercenary (Steven Ogg) with a traumatic history” who “works with an insider to steal a prized commodity called ‘the sphere’ from Dr. Dresden (Ricci).” Mena Suvari, Linus Roache, and Samantha Win co-star.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Filming has officially begun on A Quiet Place: Day One, according to John Krasinski on Twitter.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Kane really wants to escape the Quantum Realm in a new TV spot for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Emerald City

Elsewhere, Jonathan Majors says much the same thing in a new featurette, which also includes a new shot of MODOK.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Kang The Conqueror

ReBroken

Vinyl records allow a man to commune with his deceased daughter in the trailer for ReBroken, starring Tobin Bell and Alison Haislip.

Trailer : ReBroken (2023) #tobinbell

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

According to ComicBook, actress Jennifer Shirley (Batwoman, Superman & Lois) has been cast as the Oracle for one episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Doctor Who

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (via ComicBook), executive producer Joel Collins revealed the new TARDIS interior set is “logic-defying” and took an engineer several “months” in order to “solve the riddle” of how to make it possible to build.

We talked through various concepts with Russel [T. Davies, showrunner], and there was one rough idea that was just too ambitious, and too impossible – but which everybody loved. Once I’d put it in front of Russell, he’s just too visually bright to unsee it. I’d go, ‘Yes, yes, but it’s completely mad, it’s never going to happen.’ Then we started to say, ‘OK, how do we make this impossible space possible?’ Phil [Sims, production designer] brought in a brilliant engineer, who spent months trying to solve the engineering riddle of this impossible, logic-defying set, which no one in their right mind should ever have even drawn in the first place. But that kind of sums up the show...

Yellowjackets

Production on the second season of Yellowjackets has wrapped for its “‘90s” cast of flashback actors.

Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets 🖤 so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby

The Winchesters

Carlos, Mary, and Latika “creep out to investigate a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns” in the synopsis for “You’ve Got a Friend,” the February 21 episode of The Winchesters.

TAKE A BREATH - In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito (#111). Original Airdate 2/21/2022.

Ghosts

Tara Reid guest-stars as herself in the trailer for this week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 2x14 Promo “Trevor’s Body” (HD) Rose McIver comedy series

The Last of Us

Finally, Joel takes on Kathleen in the trailer for “Endure and Survive,” available to stream this Friday on HBO Max at 9:00 p.m. so as not to compete with Super Bowl LVII.

The Last of Us 1x05 Promo “Endure and Survive” (HD) HBO series

