We may never see the recently cancel led Batgirl movie, but it sure has had a huge impact anyway. Since the film’s unceremonious dumping over tax write- offs, the whole conversation around DC Films has changed. Some executives were reportedly so angry about the movie, they wanted to leave. Meanwhile, the p resident and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, said on a recent earnings call that the DC brand would be “reset” with a new 10 year plan on the way.

As we’ve covered in the past... a lot... DC has always had a ton of films and shows in various stages of development. Some of them happen, some do not, and now with this new reset, we thought it might be worth it to do a run down of what films and shows are still happening.

What DC Movies Are Still Happening?

Black Adam (out October 21)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (out December 21)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (out March 17, 2023)

The Flash (out June 23, 2023)

Blue Beetle (out August 18, 2023)

Joker: Folie à Deux (out October 4, 2024)

Black Canary (per TV Line

The Batman sequel

The films with release dates are full steam ahead and while The Batman sequel hasn’t been mentioned in any of the reporting we’re referencing here, the only way that doesn’t happen is if the filmmakers themselves stop it. We don’t see that happening.

Of note with these films, however, is a Hollywood Reporter report that Black Adam just added an brand new post credit scene with huge DC films implications. Could that be Superman as long rumored? It’s possible, but we hear maybe not likely. Also, despite all of the legal troubles Flash star Ezra Miller has been in of late, they reportedly were back recently to do some reshoots, according to the same story. So that film is still full speed ahead, pun in tented.

What DC Shows Are Still Happening?

Peacemaker

Harley Quinn

Green Lantern

Titans

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler ( real title, seriously

Doom Patrol

The Penguin spinoff

Most of these projects had pickups for the next season before Zaslav’s “reset, ” and TV Line reports that those will still move forward. But that’s just the state of things right now, and that could all change . The biggest one, however, is Green Lantern; it’s s till moving ahead according to multiple reports, despite being super expensive.

So where does that leave other projects ? Well, just because they aren’t mentioned here doesn’t mean they’re dead. These are just the projects that were kind of in the middle of production or post-production, as this how the Batgirl reset happened, and have been reported on recently.



But, for example, projects like the Supergirl movie, Static Shock, Green Lantern Corps, or that Superman film from Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams are not cancel led, but apparently just not as active as some of the others. You also have to imagine Warner Bros. will make sure that Wonder Woman 3 happens eventually. Idris Elba has also been talking about an upcoming DC project. Could that be a Deadshot movie or a Suicide Squad sequel? Possibly. It would also be a shame i f Abrams and Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna project didn’t happen. So there are still tons of question marks.

But there are no question marks around the projects that are for sure dead, l ike Batgirl and Strange Adventures. Possibly more. We’ll keep you updated.

