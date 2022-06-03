At today’s press conference for Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that, inspired by scenes in the Disney+ series, the studio is actually considering hosting a real-life Marvel convention.



In Ms. Marvel—which hits the streamer June 8—we’ll see Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) focusing her attentions on “AvengerCon ” and doing everything in her power to be a part of the very first super hero convention and participate in a fateful Captain Marvel cosplay competition. T he experience of creating the fictional convention was so memorable, Feige and company started to get some ideas about translating it into real life. “We were definitely talking about that on the set. We shot that right in the m iddle of covid protocols. So there hadn’t been a convention for a very long time, and it was very cathartic for all of us to see that, ” Feige shared.

If that’s not epic enough, Feige and the Ms. Marvel team were joined by the cast and crew from another project Marvel was also filming at the same time. “W e were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door— b elieve it or not, actually the scene with three Spideys,” Feige revealed. “ And a lot of that crew kept sneaking over to see and attend Avenger Con . So I think that might be fun to do it sometime,” he said.

It wasn’t just behind-the-scenes crew, either: “Tom Holland came back to see Avenger Con, ” Ms. Marvel c o-director Adil El Arbi said . That’s how much everyone wants this to happen ! Feige did add that we may be getting a taste sooner than later, “There might be a few places you can go and visit the Ms. Marvel version of AvengerCon,” he hinted. We thinking Disney Parks? Comic-Con and D23 Expo? Even with no more details than that, Marvel, we are game.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ June 8.

