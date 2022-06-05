It’s been nearly a full decade since the original Guardians of the Galaxy film blessed us with Groot, the talking tree man voiced by Vin Diesel who can only say three (well, technically four) words. Though Groot later sacrificed himself in that movie and has since re- grown up to the point of being a teenager by the time Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame come around, it was Guardians 2's sickeningly cute Baby Groot that stuck with folks. And because Disney loves itself a cute-looking sidekick thing that can always be used to sell toys, they want to remind you of when he was a wee widdle tree kid.

Hence, I Am Groot, an upcoming series of shorts that’ll wind the clock back to the Guardians 2 days to show Baby Groot getting into his own misadventures, presumably while the rest of the Guardians do the heavy lifting. Marvel’s released the first poster for the miniseries, showing Groot chilling on Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) Walkman while two little CG creatures observe him from afar, no doubt ready to give him some grief and try to out-cute him. It also gives us our release date for the series: August 10, just a week before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With this poster, maybe that means we’ll see a trailer sometime this week, just so we know what level of mischievous cuteness the series will be operating on?

I Am Groot is the first of two Guardians projects coming to Disney+ in 2022, with the second being the live action holiday special. Written and directed by James Gunn, the special was made during the production of Guardians 3 and serve as a nice appetizer for what’s to come in that film. (He’ll also be in Thor: Love & Thunder with the rest of the Guardians, though likely not for very long.) Who knows which Groot we’ll get with the holiday special and film, though. We may very well get a return of Teen Groot, or we could wind up with a college age Groot who aces every test by sheer luck and barely studies. Whichever Groot we get from those, they’ll have to settle for being second or third place to this little monster, cute as he is.

